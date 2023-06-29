Presumed human remains found in Titan submersible wreckage

Debris discovered from the Titan submersible implosion reportedly contained “presumed human remains,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The BBC reported that the U.S. Coast guard announced this discovery on Wednesday as officials were unloading parts from the sub implosion in St. John’s, Canada.

The Independent reported that the announcement followed the release of photos showing what pieces of the wreckage have been recovered so far.

Were bodies recovered from the Titan submersible? Fox News reported that as presumed human remains have been carefully recovered from the wreckage, U.S. medical professionals from the Marine Board of Investigation are set to “transport the evidence to a Coast Guard cutter,” where a formal analysis will be conducted.

A Coast Guard statement detailed, “After consultation with international partner investigative agencies, the Marine Board of Investigation intends to transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States, where the MBI will be able to facilitate further analysis and testing.”

CNN reported that U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer said in a statement, “There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the TITAN and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again.”

How did they recover the Titan? The Associated Press reported that debris from the Titan implosion was recovered off the seafloor, “more than 12,000 feet below the surface of the North Atlantic.”

Neubauer said, “I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths.”

The New York Times reported that Pelagic Research Services, that directed the search and recovery of the sub, said in a statement that it had “successfully completed offshore operations” and had returned to the base of operations.

The company has reportedly not confirmed that the debris belonged to the Titan, as it is waiting on an investigation from the U.S. Coast Guard to confirm that information.

“United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident,” a Coast Guard statement said.

