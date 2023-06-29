Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action at U.S. colleges

On Thursday, the Supreme Court released a major ruling on affirmative action, rejecting the use of race in college admissions.

The decision struck down race-conscious policies in two separate cases — Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College in a 6-2 ruling, and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina in a 6-3 ruling.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion in both decisions, with justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett in agreement.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from the Harvard case because of her affiliation with the school.

“The Harvard and UNC admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause,” Roberts wrote, per CBS News.

“Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points. We have never permitted admissions programs to work in that way, and we will not do so today.”

Still, universities can take into consideration “an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise,” the opinion stated.

Both suits were brought forward by Students for Fair Admissions last October, and they alleged that the admissions process discriminated against white and Asian American applicants and gave preference to Black, Hispanic and Native American applicants.

Although the ruling points to Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, the two oldest universities in the U.S., it will affect all colleges and universities in the U.S., according to The Washington Post.

Thomas wrote a concurrence where he clarified that the precedent set by the 2003 case Grutter v. Bollinger — which upheld the use of race in admissions — will be struck down.

“The Court’s opinion rightly makes clear that Grutter is, for all intents and purposes, overruled,” he wrote. “And, it sees the universities’ admissions policies for what they are: rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular racial mix in their entering classes.”

As the University of North Carolina’s newspaper noted, nine states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Washington, have banned race-conscious admissions in recent years.

Brown Jackson wrote a dissenting opinion, saying that the Supreme Court’s decision will not end racism.

“The best that can be said of the majority’s perspective is that it proceeds (ostrich-like) from the hope that preventing consideration of race will end racism,” she wrote. “But if that is its motivation, the majority proceeds in vain. If the colleges of this country are required to ignore a thing that matters, it will not just go away. It will take longer for racism to leave us.”