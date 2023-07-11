Historic floods strike the Northeast, wreaking havoc, forcing evacuations

Heavy rainfall hitting the Northeastern United States has led to dangerous flooding, placing millions under flood alerts and leaving at least one dead.

The one confirmed casualty from the extreme weather was a 43-year-old woman living in Orange County, New York. The woman, Pamela Nugent, was attempting to evacuate her home during a flash flood on Sunday when she was swept away by the floodwater, The Associated Press reported.

Vermont under flash flood warning

Meanwhile, intense rainfall in Vermont has created disastrous floods throughout the state, flooding streets and trapping people in their homes.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Vermont on Monday, which remains in effect until Tuesday evening.

“Widespread significant to potentially catastrophic flash flooding is expected today and tonight,” the NWS warned Tuesday.

Record-breaking rainfall

The downpour of rain across the Northeast has been breaking records.

West Point, New York, for example, received 7.5 inches in six hours on Sunday. According to CNN’s analysis of data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, that’s a “1-in-1,000 year rainfall event for the area.”

In Reading, Pennsylvania, 5.35 inches of rain on Sunday broke the area’s daily rainfall record of 3.47 inches that was set in 1952.

Vermont is also seeing historic rainfall, with the flooding being compared to Hurricane Irene, which hit Vermont in 2011 and killed at least 40 people across the United States, per CNN.

“We have not seen rainfall like this since Irene, and in some places, it will surpass even that,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Monday.

Videos of flooding

Brandon Clement, an independent photojournalist, shared footage of Montpelier on Twitter, as floodwaters inundated Vermont’s capital city Tuesday morning.

Vermont State Police also shared videos of the flooding across Vermont:

Serious, life-threatening flooding is occurring today across much of Vermont. Emergency crews have conducted rescues in multiple communities. About two dozen state roads are closed as of 10AM. Flash flood warnings are in effect from the Massachusetts line to the Canadian border. pic.twitter.com/09ryZ1N7bR — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) July 10, 2023