Pro surfer Mikala Jones dies from surfing accident in Indonesia

Hawaii native and pro surfer Mikala Jones died on Sunday in a surfing accident along Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands.

The 44-year-old was surfing Apocalypse when he suffered severe blood loss from a cut on his leg. According to Cleveland, a tourniquet was applied, but the nearest hospital was 45 minutes away, and he succumbed to his injuries.

The North Shore native was known for his ability to ride breaking waves and take beautiful videos while in the swell of them.

“Mikala had been staying at the Awera Resort in North Sipora with his wife and three children when, at approximately 9:15 a.m, Sunday, July 9, he suffered an accident resulting in a wound to the inside of his left groin that was approximately 10 centimeters long. All signs point to a severing of the femoral artery, likely from a surfboard fin,” per Surfline.

Jones had moved from Hawaii to Indonesia several years ago, where he continued to push the boundaries of surfing.

Loved ones, including his daughter, Isabella, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her father and share photos of them throughout her childhood: “I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much Dad and I wish I could give you one last hug. I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon.”

The clothing company Reef, for which Jones was an ambassador, released a statement in which they described him as a “1 of 1 kind of human who lived with gratitude, grace, wisdom and most importantly kindness for all.”

Jones is survived by his wife, his children, and his brother and sister.