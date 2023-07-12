North Korea fires ballistic missile in South Sea while threatening U.S.

Following a Tuesday NATO meeting between U.S., South Korean and Japanese officials in Hawaii, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the South Sea.

Col. Dave Butler, a spokesperson for U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, told Reuters that the launch happened at the conclusion of the trilateral meeting, which had been planned for a long time.

The ICBM seemed to be another Hwasong-18 ICBM test flight, which the country tested earlier this year, CNN reported. It was launched from North Korea and landed in waters near Japan after a 74-minute flight. This type of missile is what North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had previously called his most powerful nuclear weapon.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is in Lithuania for a NATO summit, called an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to address the missile launch, per CNN. His office said he would call for “strong international solidarity” at the summit.

Relations between the U.S. and North Korea have been rocky as North Korea accused the U.S. of repeated “illegal intrusions” into the country’s airspace on Monday, as reported by The Associated Press.

“In case of repeated illegal intrusion, the U.S. forces will experience a very critical flight,” Kim warned in a statement Tuesday from North Korea’s state news agency, per CNN.

U.S. officials called the claims “just accusations” and urged North Korea to refrain from “escalatory actions,” per AP. South Korea said on Monday that the incident involved “normal flight by the Korea-U.S. alliance over open waters.”

According to AP, North Korea has conducted nearly 100 missile launches since the start of 2022.