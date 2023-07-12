More than 100 rescued in Vermont after severe flooding — photos of the devastation

Even after the rains subsided on Tuesday, flooding continues to cause damage and officials say that Vermont is “not out of the woods yet.”
“The devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” said Gov. Phil Scott in a press release Tuesday. “Flood waters continue to rise in some places like our capital city and have surpassed levels seen during Tropical Storm Irene.”
All 14 counties in the state were under a disaster declaration as of Tuesday, Scott said. Rescue efforts are still active, with every citizen encouraged by the governor to help their neighbor.
“It will take all of us,” he said. “So, I’m asking all Vermonters to think about how you can help locally. Even just checking in on a neighbor can make a big difference.”
Vermont’s 13 swift water rescue teams have performed more than 100 rescues in the state so far, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison of the Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.
“It was an apocalyptic feeling,” resident Dylan Woodrow, 29, told The New York Times. He used his kayak to get around the flooded streets to help people stuck in second-floor apartments.
Right now, structural collapses are a cause of worry to officials, as well as the impending threat of the nearby Wrightsville Dam overflowing as it inches toward being full, as The New York Times reported. Officials said that by late Tuesday the dam was one foot below capacity and it was uncertain what damage overflowing would cause.
More rains are on the forecast later in the week, with a possibility for excessive rainfall on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
“I want to be clear, we are not out of the woods,” Scott said. “This is nowhere near over.”