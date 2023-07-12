More than 100 rescued in Vermont after severe flooding — photos of the devastation

Even after the rains subsided on Tuesday, flooding continues to cause damage and officials say that Vermont is “not out of the woods yet.”

“The devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” said Gov. Phil Scott in a press release Tuesday. “Flood waters continue to rise in some places like our capital city and have surpassed levels seen during Tropical Storm Irene.”

All 14 counties in the state were under a disaster declaration as of Tuesday, Scott said. Rescue efforts are still active, with every citizen encouraged by the governor to help their neighbor.

“It will take all of us,” he said. “So, I’m asking all Vermonters to think about how you can help locally. Even just checking in on a neighbor can make a big difference.”

Volunteers help clear Main Street of debris after floodwaters subsided, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Highland Falls, N.Y. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York’s Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. John Minchillo, Associated Press

Vermont’s 13 swift water rescue teams have performed more than 100 rescues in the state so far, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison of the Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.

“It was an apocalyptic feeling,” resident Dylan Woodrow, 29, told The New York Times. He used his kayak to get around the flooded streets to help people stuck in second-floor apartments.

Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow of the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. Kristopher Radder, The Brattleboro Reformer via Associated Press

Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her husband, veterinarian Dan Kelly, use a canoe to remove surgical supplies from the flood-damaged center, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. The supplies included orthopedic implants for an upcoming surgery on a dog. A storm that dumped two months of rain in two days brought more flooding across Vermont Tuesday. Steven Senne, Associated Press

Right now, structural collapses are a cause of worry to officials, as well as the impending threat of the nearby Wrightsville Dam overflowing as it inches toward being full, as The New York Times reported. Officials said that by late Tuesday the dam was one foot below capacity and it was uncertain what damage overflowing would cause.

More rains are on the forecast later in the week, with a possibility for excessive rainfall on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

“I want to be clear, we are not out of the woods,” Scott said. “This is nowhere near over.”

A damaged car lays on a collapsed roadway along Route 32 in the Hudson Valley near Cornwall, N.Y., Monday, July 10, 2023. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. Paul Kazdan, Associated Press

Kathy Eason, a worker at the Center for Highland Falls, stands outside the organization’s storefront after being trapped inside by floodwaters the previous day, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Highland Falls, N.Y. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York’s Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. John Minchillo, Associated Press

Flooding in Montpelier, Vt., is pictured Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets via Associated Press

A passerby walks near a street damaged by flood waters, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Ludlow, Vt. A storm that dumped two months of rain in two days caused erosion along many roadways in the state. Steven Senne, Associated Press

Downtown Montpelier, Vt., is flooded with several feet of water on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. One resident said several feet of water filled the lower levels of most buildings and reached to near the top of parking meters. Bryan Pfeiffer via Associated Press

In this image provided by Sarah Rogers, two kayakers paddle through floodwaters as they approach the School Street Bridge in Montpelier, Vt., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Sarah Rogers via Associated Press

Boats that got swept away from the marina on the West River in Brattleboro from the heavy rains get caught up in the new bridge project over the Connecticut River between Hinsdale N.H., and Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. Kristopher Radder, The Brattleboro Reformer via Associated Press