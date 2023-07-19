Russia sent a wave of attacks into Ukraine targeting grain infrastructure

Russia attacked the southwestern Ukrainian city of Odesa with another barrage of strikes for the second night in a row.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram, “Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the grain deal’s infrastructure, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life,” The New York Times reported.

Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Deal Monday after Ukraine sent airstrikes that damaged a section of the bridge connecting the annexed Crimea peninsula with Russia’s mainland, per the Deseret News.

Related Russia attacks Ukrainian grain port 1 day after calling off grain deal

Of the 31 cruise missiles fired overnight, Ukraine says 14 were destroyed, as well as 23 out of 32 Shahed attack drones, per CNN. One missile that was intercepted exploded, causing a blast wave that damaged buildings and injured civilians, per the Times. Approximately 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed when grain export infrastructure at Chornomorsk port southwest of Odesa was struck, per Reuters.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the attack “was one of the largest sustained aerial assaults on Odesa, the country’s largest port,” per the Times.

Russia has not responded yet, but did say it sent the strikes as “a mass revenge strike” for the explosions that damaged the bridge in Crimea — a region Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, according to Reuters.

What is the Black Sea Grain Deal Initiative?

In 2022, the United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative to address concerns about a global food crisis after Russia invaded Ukraine — a key exporter of grain to other countries, per the Deseret News.

Under the agreement, it “oversaw the transport of 725,167 tons of wheat to sail on World Food Program ships to some of the world’s most food insecure countries, such as Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen,” CNBC reported.

According to The Associated Press, “Wheat prices rose more than 2.5% on Tuesday and over 3% on Wednesday amid the Russian attacks in Odesa,” following “jitters in global markets after Moscow withdrew from the grain deal, threatening to worsen hunger in some parts of the globe.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock tweeted, “Putin hasn’t just blown up the Black Sea Grain Initiative; now he has hit the port city of Odesa with a hail of bombs for the second consecutive night.” She added, “In doing that, he is robbing the world of any hope of Ukrainian grain. Every one of his bombs also hits the world’s poorest,” AP reported.