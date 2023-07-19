What do you do with the photos in your camera roll?

Say cheese!

After about the fourth or fifth retake, saying “cheese” starts to feel more like a demand and less like a suggestion.

The babies are restless in their parents’ arms, the teenagers are complaining of hunger and Grandpa grew impatient and walked off.

All that is left is the hope that at least one of the 30-plus photos taken has everyone looking at the camera with a smile. Capturing memories of family vacations can be hard work.

What do most people do with photos after they’ve been taken?

A survey by Mixbook Photo Co. found that the “majority of people (80%) have pictures or videos on their phone that they haven’t looked at since the day they took them.”

Half of the participants said they don’t do anything with their photos once the picture’s snapped.

The states that “phlush away memories most” were Indiana, California and Mississippi.

Utah was ranked 15th out of the 40 states that participated for “phlushing away” photos.

Due to the growing number of individuals with smartphones, the number of photos taken every day is increasing each year.

Current data shows that there are 6.92 billion smartphone users in the world today, which is 86.11% of the world’s population, per BankMyCell.

Oftentimes, people who have smartphones also have social media to share and upload their content.

According to ScienceDaily, there are about 3.2 billion photos and 720,000 hours of video created and uploaded to social media daily.

It’s no wonder when the average person takes 22 pictures a day, per Lightstalking.

Capturing photos has become such a natural part of life that the survey done by Mixbook said 55% of participants were overwhelmed with the number of photos in their camera roll.

Ever wonder what most Americans are taking pictures of?

Mixbook asked people what they are taking pictures of most, using nine categories: Themselves, partner, friends, kids, family, food, scenery, pets and information.

The majority of Americans were capturing pictures of their fur babies.

A poll done by OnePoll found that “a third (35%) of people have camera rolls filled with more fur babies than humans. Meanwhile, 27% of people said they have mostly photos of their kids and only 16% said they had the most photos of their spouse or partner,” per the New York Post.

But the majority of these photos never leave the camera roll.

Fifty percent of Americans in the Mixbook poll said they do nothing with their photos and videos, and 54% haven’t even viewed the photos and videos outside their camera roll.