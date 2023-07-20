Record-breaking heat wave projected to expand to more regions across the U.S.

The heat wave that has been breaking records is projected to expand into the Midwest and the Northern Plains over the weekend and into next week.

The Washington Post reported that the extreme heat that is forecast to expand to more regions are affecting about 80 million people so far.

Why does this matter? NASA reported, “Some areas have already experienced conditions at or near humans’ survivability limit of 35°C (95°F).”

This particular heat wave reportedly has been breaking records for its “intensity and endurance.”

Axios reported that no area is safe from the extreme weather that has been spanning the U.S.

“The results have important implications. The hotter it is, the more strain our bodies feel, and the more we need to sweat to cool down. but humid air has less capacity to hold additional moisture, so water evaporates more slowly in humid conditions,” NASA reported.

Where is the heat wave expanding? The National Weather Service tweeted, “An extremely dangerous and long-duration heat wave will continue over the Southwest well into next week with oppressive heat indices spreading across the south-central and southeast U.S. through this weekend.”

Excessive heat alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service and this month will reportedly be the hottest July recorded in Tampa, Baton Rouge and Phoenix.

The Weather Channel reported that “numerous daily record highs will be set from Arizona to Texas,” and that “heat indices over 100 degrees will make many parts of the Southeast swelter until relief arrives this weekend.”

What is causing increasing heat waves? Energy Education reported that “heat waves are the result of trapped air,” usually due to high-pressure systems.

Heat waves originate from high pressure in the atmosphere that pushes warm air toward the Earth, according to The New York Times.

NOAA SciJinks reported that when air heats up, the more it’s compressed and that is when people may begin to feel the extreme heat temperatures.

