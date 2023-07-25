IRS agents won’t be showing up unannounced at people’s doors anymore

Starting this week, the IRS will no longer be making unannounced house calls without a good reason.

As the newest reform of the organization, the Internal Revenue Service announced on Monday that its agents won’t be visiting people’s homes without an appointment like they’ve done in the past. Instead, taxpayers will receive a request in the mail to make an appointment.

“We won’t be knocking,” the IRS posted on social media. “To end confusion and increase public safety, IRS has ended most unannounced visits by Revenue Officers to taxpayers.”

⚡️NEW: To end confusion and increase public safety, #IRS has ended most unannounced visits by Revenue Officers to taxpayers. Learn more at: https://t.co/HvFJk2YC9k pic.twitter.com/1aari4us52 — IRSnews (@IRSnews) July 24, 2023

For decades, the practice of an IRS agent standing on your doorstep without an invitation was a possibility. Revenue officers could come to discuss an overdue tax bill, a late or unfiled tax return, or an unfiled employment tax deposit, per the IRS. They could also show up to assess assets or investigate or audit by touring a business — but only after sending multiple notices before showing up on your porch.

This practice, The Associated Press reported, attracted scammers who impersonated officers, leading to distrust and danger for all parties.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel called it the “end of an era,” as he told AP, and part of the IRS’ recent efforts to create a new “fresh look” for itself, first rolled out in April, per a release,

“Changing this long-standing procedure will increase confidence in our tax administration work and improve overall safety for taxpayers and IRS employees,” he said in the release.