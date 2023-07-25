Why the DOJ sued Texas over a floating barrier in the Rio Grande

The Justice Department is suing Texas over floating barriers in the Rio Grande, barriers that were being used as a means to deter immigrants from attempting to cross the border from Mexico.

According to The Associated Press, Gov. Greg Abbott approved the installment this month, and President Joe Biden’s administration sent a letter stating the barrier near the border town Eagle Pass was “unlawful.”

“The floating barrier poses a risk to navigation, as well as public safety, in the Rio Grande River, and it presents humanitarian concerns,” the letter states, as well as the intent to sue Texas if the barriers are not removed, per AP.

The lawsuit also alleges that the barriers “violated the Rivers and Harbors Appropriation Act by building a structure in U.S. water without permission from United States Army Corps of Engineers,” CNN reported.

How did Gov. Abbott respond about the floating barriers?

On Monday, Abbott said he would not be ordering the removal of the barriers, ignoring the Justice Department request.

“Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused,” Abbott wrote in a letter to Biden, per CNN. He added, “Texas will see you in court, Mr. President.”

Abbott claimed that the barrier stopped “tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands,” of people attempting to cross the U.S. and Mexico border, according to Politico.

The lawsuit is focused on the floating barrier, but according to Politico, one Justice Department spokesperson said officials would also be investigating claims that “Texas state troopers were ordered to push migrants back into the water.”

