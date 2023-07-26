London jury acquits Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges

Actor Kevin Spacey was acquitted on sexual assault charges by a jury in London Wednesday following a four-week trial.

What was Kevin Spacey accused of doing?

According to The Associated Press, three men have accused Spacey of “aggressively grabbing their crotches,” and a fourth accuser said that he woke up “to the actor performing oral sex on him” when he went with Spacey to his apartment in London for a beer.

The men say the interactions and contact were unwanted. Spacey “testified that the young actor and another man had willingly participated in consensual acts,” per AP.

Jurors deliberated for 12 hours and 26 minutes, following the prosecutor’s accusations that called him a “sexual bully” and claimed he was exploiting his fame and power to target the men. Spacey testified that the encounters were consensual and admitted he might have made “a clumsy pass” at a man during a party in the Cotswolds, per The Guardian.

Spacey has long denied the allegations, claiming there was a financial incentive involved with the allegations. He said one victim was looking for “money, money, and then money,” The Guardian reported.

When did allegations against Kevin Spacey come out?

The claims first came to light in 2017, halting his acting career, but date back to 2001 to 2013. In 2017, Spacey was starring in the Netflix series “House of Cards,” and also had a major role in the film “All the Money in the World.” Following the allegations, director Ridley Scott removed him from the film and refilmed his scenes, replacing him with Christopher Plummer, per The Guardian.

BBC reported that Spacey is hoping to resume his acting career once his legal battles are over.

