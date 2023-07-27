Ukraine launches new push in counteroffensive

Fighting raged on in southeastern Ukraine as Kyiv launches a new push in its counteroffensive. Ukraine made major attacks in the western Zaporizhzhia region, breaking through Russian defensive positions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “hostilities have intensified significantly,” The Associated Press reported.

There have been battles “on multiple points along the 1,500 kilometer (930-mile) front line” for weeks, according to AP. Three battalions mounted an attack “reinforced with tanks, south of the town of Orikhiv,” The New York Times reported.

What is Ukraine doing to launch a counteroffensive?

Kyiv has sent in more troops and forces to the southeastern region, possibly “a sign that Kyiv has identified potential weaknesses in Russian defensive lines,” two U.S. officials told CNN.

Ukraine’s military has not commented in detail on the situation but has said offensive operations have been “gradually advancing,” per CNN.

There is little third party sourcing to examine what’s going on at the frontlines, “but Russian military bloggers and official Ukrainian accounts suggest that Ukrainian forces have cut a path through at least one of the many minefields laid by the Russians and made modest territorial gains in the area of Robotyn,” CNN reported.

The goal is to “sever the so-called land bridge” that connects Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. The advancement would put the peninsula “within range of Ukrainian artillery,” per the Times.