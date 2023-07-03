Police still searching for shooters who killed at least 2 people at Baltimore block party

On Sunday morning, at least two shooters opened fire during a neighborhood block party in Baltimore, Maryland — leaving two people dead and 28 injured.

Partygoers were celebrating an annual community event known as “Brooklyn Day” in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood when the shooters began firing, per The Baltimore Sun.

“This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference, per the Sun.

Aaliyah Gonzales, 18, died at the scene and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died shortly after being transported to the hospital, police said. Twenty-eight other victims — ages ranging from 13 to 32 — were shot and sustained wounds, with three in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

“It was so many kids. It was chaos,” resident Terry Brown told the Sun. “Parents were running around looking for their children, hollering and screaming, and don’t know if their child has a bullet in them.”

Plastic cups and trash were scattered everywhere and tables were upended as many fled the scene trying to escape the bullets, per The Associated Press.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said there were “at least” two unidentified shooters involved, per the Sun. The police are still actively searching for them and investigating a motive.

Anyone with videos or information is urged to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.