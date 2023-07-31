ISIS claims responsibility for explosion at Pakistani political rally — at least 54 dead

Funeral services are underway on Monday in Pakistan after a suicide bomber killed more than 50 people during a political rally in Bajaur on Sunday.

The rally was for the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which has ties to both Afghan and Pakistani Taliban, per The Associated Press. Several leaders of the party were in attendance and were on stage close to the explosion when the bomber set the charge off.

It’s the deadliest attack since 2018 in the area, reported Reuters. More than 100 people were injured and 54 people killed, five of whom were children, reported AP.

Police suspected that the Islamic State group was to blame and it was confirmed by the group itself Monday afternoon when they posted on their website that “a suicide attacker from the Islamic State … detonated his explosive jacket in the middle of a crowd,” reported Al Jazeera.

“The attack in Bajaur unquestionably presents a significant escalation of ISK’s growing capacity and aggressive stance in northwest Pakistan — a region which is already home to many other militant factions,” Amira Jadoon, the co-author of “The Islamic State in Afghanistan and Pakistan: Strategic Alliances and Rivalries,” told The New York Times, using another abbreviation for the Islamic State affiliate.

“It also shows ISK’s continued ability to access and operate on both sides of the border, as it has done so in the past.”

Authorities have arrested three people suspected of being involved in the attack, the Times reported.

Policymakers worry about what the general election in November will bring if preliminary rallies continue to be violent, as Pakistan’s former counter-terrorism chief Khawaja Khalid Farooq told Reuters.

“A justification for postponing the election can strengthen if a series of such attacks continue to happen,” he said. “Such targeted attacks may affect the performance and electioneering campaign of affected political parties.”