Woman dies while hiking Grand Canyon in triple-digit heat

A hiker died from a heat-related illness on Monday in the Grand Canyon National Park where temperatures hit triple digits.

Park officials told The Associated Press that at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a ranger was alerted about a distressed day hiker in the Tuweep area of the park — known not only for its volcanic beauty but its “solitude,” per the park’s website.

At 1 a.m. on Monday, the 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death expected to be from a heat-related illness, reported USA Today. Her identity and state of residence have not been released.

Officials said the trail the hiker was on was a difficult 8-mile trip, during which she collapsed, per AP. On the day of the hike, temperatures were high and reached over 100 degrees in the area with very little shade to be found, per USA Today.

“The trails themselves, they’re very exposed, there’s just virtually no shade,” said Joëlle Baird, who is the public affairs specialist at Grand Canyon National Park, per USA Today. “It’s a very remote and rigorous trail normally, but then you add of course the excessive heat warning the park was in and temperatures in the shade that are well over 100 degrees.”

In May, another hiker died due to extreme heat in the national park, per the Arizona Central. At the time, Baird said that summer temperatures can reach up to 120 degrees and warned that park services might be delayed in assisting struggling hikers due to “limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.”

An excessive heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the area on Tuesday that lasts until 8 p.m. Sunday, as temperatures are expected to continue in the triple digits. Visitors are advised to not hike in the canyon during the peak times for heat-related illnesses between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels,” the warning says. “Hike smart.”