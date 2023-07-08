Facebook Twitter
This overdue library book was returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later

The book was originally checked out in February 1904, but eventually made its way back to the New Bedford Free Public Library

By Rebecca Olds
New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo, points to a stamp dating to 1882 when the New Bedford library system acquired the book, on Friday, July 7, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass. “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity” by James Clerk Maxwell was last checked out about 119 years ago, has been returned to the Massachusetts library after it was discovered among books donated to the libraries at West Virginia University.

Peter Pereira, The Standard-Times via Associated Press

Checked out in February 1904, a copy of “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity” by James Clerk Maxwell made its way back to the New Bedford Free Public Library in Massachusetts 119 years later.

“This came back in extremely good condition,” New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo told the Associated Press. “Someone obviously kept this on a nice bookshelf because it was in such good shape and probably got passed down in the family.”

Stewart Plein, a curator of rare books at West Virginia University Libraries, found the book while looking through a box of donated books, per AP. While the book wasn’t rare, he saw in the book’s stamp that it wasn’t marked “withdrawn” or removed from the library. So he sent it back to its original home.

Melo said that while she has occasionally seen books 10 or 15 years overdue make their way back to the library, this one due over a century ago is a rarity, per AP.

It even outdates an overdue book returned to the Boise, Idaho main library in November 2021 that was 110 years overdue, as reported by The New York Times.

The written word, Melo told AP, is invaluable.

“The value of the printed book is it’s not digital, it’s not going to disappear. Just holding it, you get the sense of someone having this book 120 years ago and reading it, and here it is in my hands,” she said. “It is still going to be here a hundred years from now. The printed book is always going to be valuable.”

