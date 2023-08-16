Dog are man’s best friends, but do they love us back?

Dogs are man’s best friend, but do dogs love people?

It turns out dogs may actually feel genuine affection for humans.

In a research project, dogs were shown images reminiscent of food or their owners while in MRI scanners. The “reward center” of their brains reacted more strongly to images associated with their owners. “That’s really strong evidence inside the brain that the presence of a beloved human is rewarding to a dog in itself,” Clive Wynne told The Washington Post.

Wynne is the author of the book “Dog is Love: Why and How Your Dog Loves You.” He was skeptical of whether or not dogs actually did love people until he got a dog himself and he conducted more research, per The Washington Post.

While Wynne is cautious about assigning human emotions to dogs, he thinks dogs can feel love. “I’m not saying human and dog love are identical. I’m just saying there’s enough similarity between how dogs form strong emotional bonds and how people form strong emotional bonds that it’s fair enough to use the love word,” he said to The Washington Post.

Other research has found that dogs and humans are able to bond with each other. Scientists have analyzed the relationship between a dog and owner, and have found evidence of a mutual bond.

“When a dog and a human are bonded, each touch and each bit of eye contact causes their bodies to release the powerful hormone oxytocin — the ‘love chemical’ that also promotes bonding between mother and child and is known to lower heart rate and blood pressure. Petting increases levels of the hormone dopamine, sometimes referred to as a feel-good chemical, and endorphins in both dogs and humans,” Newsweek reported.

Does my dog love me?

Now that you know dogs can love, how do you know your dog loves you?

There are a few signs you can watch out for, according to veterinarians interviewed for an Insider article.



Dogs get excited when they hear your name.

Dogs bring you toys and items that need to be fixed.

Dogs guard you while you eat.

Dogs herd their owners.

Dogs stare into your eyes.

There are other signs Insider reported, such as sharing toys and cuddling.

Do dogs know we love them?

Showing dogs love and affection is important for them. Katy Nelson, a senior veterinarian, said to Reader’s Digest, “Some dogs crave pets, hugs, scratches, and lots of communication and cooing. Others are more laid-back and independent and will take what you give, but they don’t necessarily love all the attention you may want to give.”

Depending on age, breed and personality, different dogs will have different needs for affection. “Some dogs have an insatiable need for constant belly rubs and cuddles, while others are content after a few pats,” Nelson told Reader’s Digest.

Here are some of the signs Nelson told Reader’s Digest to look for to determine if your dog may need some more affection:



Chewing on your shoes.

Increased barking.

Pawing at you.

Whining.

Play-biting.

Nudging with your nose.

Do cats love their owners?

Now what about other animals? Do pets like cats love their owns? Some research indicates cats do feel affection for their owners.

Citing a 2019 Oregon State University study, the International Cat Association President Vicki Jo Harrison told Newsweek that cats also bond with their owners. “Despite their independent nature and aloof stereotype, cats feel love quite strongly for their owners and other companions. Cats get a bad rap sometimes because they are a little more understated about showing their affection than dogs.”

Even though cats might be more understated, they do show their owners affection, too.