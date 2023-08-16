Shocking accounts of ‘body checks’ at Miss Universe Indonesia

During the July 29–Aug. 3 Miss Universe Indonesia contest in the capital of Jakarta, and ahead of the final event, contestants were told to strip to their underwear for “body checks” in front of about two dozen people, including men. Five contestants were photographed topless.

Now, The Associated Press reports that seven of the contestants have filed a lawsuit accusing the pageant’s organizers of sexual harassment.

According to CNN, Mellisa Anggraini, an attorney representing the women, said that her clients were asked to remove their tops so pageant officials could “examine scars, cellulite or tattoos.”

One contestant identified only by a first initial said that she was shocked, because “body checks were not listed in the event’s schedule.” Anggraini said it was enough to “humiliate and degrade her.”

Reuters reported that another unidentified contestant said she had been asked to pose inappropriately, including being asked to open her legs.

In an interview with the AP, one of the contestants, Priskila Ribka Jelita, described the ordeal: “When they asked me to open my bra ... I was shocked! But I couldn’t speak or refuse,” she said. “When I tried to cover my breast with my hand, I was even scolded and yelled at.”

Jelita’s mother, Maria Napitupulu, only found out about the incident from her daughter’s Instagram post. With tears streaming down her cheeks, she said, “It’s very sad and this really hurts me,” reports AP.

Related Miss Myanmar asked for prayers for Myanmar at Miss Universe pageant

Announcing on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the Miss Universe organization issued a statement severing ties with the Indonesian franchisee. “In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards and ethics.” They are evaluating their policies and procedures to avoid similar occurrences.

The Miss Universe organization also praised the contestants who have spoken up: “To the women who came forward from the Indonesian pageant, we are sorry that this was your experience with our organization.”

They wanted to make it “extremely clear” that there are “no measurements such as height, weight or body dimensions required to join a Miss Universe pageant worldwide.” The BBC reports that franchise owner Anne Jakrajutatip, a Thai transgender woman and media mogul, “has sought to revamp the brand to make it more inclusive by allowing married women, transgender women and single mothers to compete.”

The BBC also reports that Jakarta police are investigating the claims.

Holly Richardson is the editor of Utah Policy.

