Which world leader do Americans love the most currently? Prince William

Across the political aisle, Democrats and Republicans alike favor Prince William the most and Russian President Vladimir Putin the least among public figures, according to a recent poll.

Gallup released the poll results on Aug. 9. It listed, in order from most favorable to least favorable, these world leaders:



Prince William of England: 59% favorable. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 57% favorable. First lady Jill Biden: 49% favorable. King Charles of England: 46% favorable. Chief Justice John Roberts: 43% favorable. Former President Donald Trump: 41% favorable. Joe Biden: 41% favorable. Justice Clarence Thomas: 39% favorable. Vice President Kamala Harris: 38% favorable. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy: 37% favorable. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: 37% favorable. Former Vice President Mike Pence: 35% favorable. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries: 31% favorable. Attorney General Merrick Garland: 31% favorable. Russian President Vladimir Putin: 5% favorable.

Why do Americans favor Prince William?

Axios reported that the polarization of politics in the U.S. “have sullied the reputations of U.S. political leaders, from President Biden to Speaker McCarthy, R-Calif., to Attorney General Merrick Garland.”

In coverage of the poll, Sky News reported that the prince’s popularity “has soared” and has even found him to be “more popular with the American public than President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.”

While his popularity among Americans has increased, other reports say that he is one of “the most popular members of the British royal family, according to a survey conducted among adults in Great Britain in June 2023.”

What other world leaders do most Americans love?

Axios further reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the second most favored leader, right behind William.

Despite people from both political parties favoring William, it is reported that Democrats are more in favor of Zelenskyy than Republicans are.

These findings are a contrast to a 2018 Gallup poll that was released, showing that Americans were feeling “lukewarm” toward the leaders of allied countries to the U.S. at the time.

