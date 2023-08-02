How the incandescent lightbulb ban can help save the environment — and your money

If you’re looking to buy a traditional lightbulb for your home anytime soon, you may be out of luck.

A new federal rule banning the production and sale of most incandescent lightbulbs went into effect Tuesday.

The move by the U.S. Department of Energy encourages consumers to switch to LEDs — the more efficient and environmentally-friendly alternative to incandescents.

How does the incandescent lightbulb ban work?

The new rule, passed in April 2022, requires that lightbulbs emit 45 or more lumens per watt, effectively banning incandescent lightbulbs, which emit 15 lumens per watt, according to CNN Business.

The rule does not ban the usage of incandescent lightbulbs, however; rather, it penalizes manufacturers, distributors and retailers who violate the new rule, The Hill reported.

What are the benefits of switching to LED lights?

The rule favors the use of LED lights for indoor lighting, meaning many Americans will be making the switch to LED soon.

According to the Energy Department, switching to more energy-efficient LED lightbulbs will save consumers money by lowering their utility bills.

Additionally, LEDs last longer, meaning you will have to purchase them less frequently. Compared to traditional incandescent lightbulbs, LED bulbs last between 30,000 to 50,000 hours longer, per data from the Energy Department.

The agency also projects that the new rule against incandescent bulbs will cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years.

“By raising energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, we’re putting $3 billion back in the pockets of American consumers every year and substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm stated. “The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future.”

Incandescent lightbulb ban exceptions

Though the ban targets common lightbulbs used in homes, some incandescent bulbs are still allowed to be manufactured and sold under the new rule.

Below is a list of incandescent lights that aren’t banned, per CNN:

