Tropical Storm Hilary moves up through Western U.S., bringing ‘catastrophic’ risk of flooding

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico on Sunday, where one person was killed, before moving up into California, where a state of emergency was declared and residents were under threat of flash floods and high winds.

Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit California in 26 years, per The Weather Channel.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for much of Southern California, warning residents to be prepared for possible catastrophic flooding and mobilizing the state’s National Guard.

Evacuation orders or warnings were issued for California residents in areas within several counties including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties as of Sunday night.

The National Weather Service said Hilary was expected to drop excessive rainfall on Southern California, with “lives and property” at risk through Monday.

One person was killed in Santa Rosalia, Mexico, after a vehicle was carried away in an overflowing stream, according to Fox News.

Las Vegas was also placed under a state of emergency Sunday, with the storm expected to pass directly through Nevada Sunday night into Monday morning. Gov. Joe Lombardo also deployed the National Guard in his state.

“Hurricane Hilary represents a serious threat to our communities, and once again, I implore all Nevadans to prepare for flooding, remain vigilant, and to follow all guidance from state and local emergency officials,” Lombardo said in a statement, according to Fox5 News.

By Monday morning the effects of the storm were expected to be felt from Southern California, into Western Arizona and up through Nevada and into Utah.

“Hilary will also produce potentially historic rainfall amounts expected to cause flash, urban, and steep-sided gully flooding, including landslides, mudslides and debris flows,” a National Weather Service warning said.

The weather service also warned that Utah’s National Parks and recreation areas were at risk of flash flooding due to the storm.

People walk along Venice Beach in the rain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. Ryan Sun, Associated Press

As of Sunday night, flood watches were in effect for Southwest Utah, Lower Washington County, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, Lake Powell, and several other counties in Southern Utah.

Hilary started out as a hurricane over the Pacific, but weakened to a tropical storm just before making landfall.

The White House issued a statement Sunday from President Joe Biden saying the Federal Emergency Management Agency was deploying personnel to California and Nevada, and the U.S. Coast Guard had aircraft in position to “allow for rapid response and search-and-rescue efforts.”

“I urge people to take this storm seriously, and listen to state and local officials,” Biden said.

Biden also said they were monitoring the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit near Ojai, California, on Sunday afternoon.

The Weather Channel reported that more than 1,000 domestic flights were canceled due to the tropical storm, affecting travel across the Southwest.

A fallen tree lies on a parked car, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. Ryan Sun, Associated Press