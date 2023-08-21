Tropical Storm Hilary drenches Southern California, moves through southwestern U.S.

Hurricane Hilary continues to wreak havoc in Southern California and the southwestern U.S., leaving flooding, damage and wreckage in its wake.

At least 17 million Americans were placed under flood and high-wind advisories, watches and warnings, in the regions, many continuing to watch from the weekend, Reuters reported. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in multiple counties in Southern California on Sunday.

Southern California streets experienced severe flash flooding, prompting the Los Angeles school district and other major school districts to cancel school Monday, according to CNN.

“Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood,” the National Weather Service said, per CNN. “Lives and property are in great danger through Monday.”

Where is Tropical Storm Hilary headed next?

The storm continues to make its way through the U.S. and could be “the first tropical system on record to strike Nevada,” per CNN.

The downpour reportedly broke “virtually all rainfall daily records” in Los Angeles, according to NPR.

In three California cities, the impacts of the storm caused 911 lines to be knocked down, cutting off the people of Cathedral City, Indio and Palm Springs from being able to reach out for help, per NPR.

While rain is still affecting California and Nevada, the storm is expected to bring one to five inches of rain in regions of Oregon and Idaho through Tuesday morning, which could result in dangerous flash flooding in some of those areas, CBS News reported.

People walk along Venice Beach in the rain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. Ryan Sun, Associated Press

“My administration also deployed federal personnel to Nevada to ensure the state has additional support, and we will continue to coordinate with California, Nevada, and Arizona on any resources they might need,” President Joe Biden said, after requesting FEMA deliver personnel and supplies to those in need in California, per CBS News.

Prior to the storm striking the U.S., Hilary poured a total of 13 inches of rain on Baja California, Mexico, in 24 hours, leaving one person dead from the damage and one still missing, The New York Times reported.