5 of the 8 people trapped inside a Pakistan cable car were rescued. What happens next?

An operation continues Tuesday to rescue the eight people have been trapped in a cable car dangling 900 feet high in Pakistan. The car was carrying six children and two teachers — five of the children have been rescued so far by military helicopter.

What happened to the cable car in Pakistan?

One of the cables snapped while the car was moving across a river canyon, creating a precarious situation for the eight people trapped inside as the group was traveling to school Tuesday morning. Children frequently use the cable cars to get to and from school in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to The Associated Press.

Different reports say the children are between the ages of 11 and 15 or 10 to 12.

What makes the Pakistan cable car rescue mission difficult?

The rescue mission is a delicate operation because of strong winds in the area and “because the wind created by the helicopters’ blades could further weaken cables holding the car aloft,” AP reported.

“With each attempt to bring the rescuer closer to the cable car using the helicopter, the gusts of wind from the rotor would jolt and unsettle the chairlift, causing the children to cry out in fear,” Mufti Ghulamullah, mayor of Allai borough, told The New York Times.

Some of the passengers have been in contact with relatives and the media using their cellphones from the cable car and have reported that two of the students were “slipping in and out of consciousness.” The remaining six have no drinking water but have been given nausea medication and heart related medications, per CNN.

What do we know about the Pashto village community?

The village region of Pashto is home to 30,000 people, and the situation has rocked the community as it watches to see if the people trapped inside will be rescued.

“They are in front of us but we are helpless — observing them and unable to provide any help,” Mufti Hasan Zaib, the father of one of the children trapped inside, told the Times.

Following the incident, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar demanded all “dilapidated and noncompliant chairlifts” to halt operations immediately, CNN reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

