Who is Lucy Letby? Timeline and facts about the British nurse jailed for the death of 7 infants

British nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced to life in prison this week for the murders of seven babies and attempted murder of six more during her employment at a U.K. hospital from 2015 to 2016, according to Reuters.

Letby’s crimes spanned 11 months during her time as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England. Investigators on the case could not identify a motive for the crimes, for which she will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Only three other women in British history have served such a severe sentence, including prolific serial killers Myra Hindley and Rosemary West.

Although Letby refused to appear in court or tune in virtually for her sentencing, Justice James Goss of the Manchester Crown Court addressed her directly as if she were there.

“This was a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder involving the smallest and most vulnerable of children,” he said, per CNN. “There was a deep malevolence bordering on sadism. During the course of this trial you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors.”

The victims’ families were also present at the sentencing, Al Jazeera reported.

“Lucy Letby has destroyed our lives. The anger and the hatred I have towards her will never go away. It has destroyed me as a man and as a father,” said a father who lost two of his children at the hands of Letby.

Letby has denied harming the children.

Hospital staff repeatedly voiced concerns about Letby as early as 2015 but were not taken seriously, according to CBS News.

Timeline of events