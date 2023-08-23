Midwest struck with scorching heat, 1-year-old dies in day care van

Regions in the Midwest U.S. are getting slammed with scorching temperatures this week — extreme heat will affect nearly 100 million Americans.

On one of the hottest days of Nebraska’s year, a 1-year-old girl died after being left in a day care center’s van in the state. The child, RaMiyah Worthington, was pronounced dead at the hospital after medics responded to the unresponsive girl Monday afternoon at the Kidz of the Future Childcare in Omaha. Her body temperature reached 109 degrees, and her parents are demanding answers from the day care about why she was left for so long, The Associated Press reported.

The 62-year-old van driver, Ryan Williams, was charged with a felony count of child negligence resulting in death on Tuesday, a charge that “carries a sentence of up to four years in prison, per AP News.

Almost two dozen cattle died from the heat in Nebraska. In Missouri, 100 nursing home residents were evacuated after the facility’s air conditioning broke down, CNN reported.

Why is it so hot in the Midwest right now?

According to Paul Pastelok, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, it comes down to drought on top of the blazing temperatures.

“The ground is already really dry — it doesn’t take much for the heat to kind of just build up over there,” Pastelok told The New York Times. “And that’s what makes it a bigger heat dome that we’re seeing right now.”

“I’ve never seen humidity like this,” Eric L. Harris, a resident of Lincoln, Nebraska, told the Times.

A total of 16 states have regions under excessive heat warnings, The Washington Post reported.

“As we enter day 3 of this dangerous heat wave, the chance for heat related illness will only increase, especially for vulnerable populations,” the St. Louis Weather Service wrote.

How to protect yourself during a heat wave

Stay cool, hydrate and be alert. That’s the advice the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

Here are some other recommendations from the CDC:

