The kiss heard round the world — why people are still talking about Spain’s World Cup win

Spanish prosecutors announced they opened an investigation into the president of the country’s soccer federation, to see if he could be charged with committing an act of sexual aggression after Luis Rubiales kissed one of the female players on the lips after their World Cup win.

FIFA has also opened disciplinary proceedings against him, and he has been suspended from soccer-related interactions for 90 days. World Cup winners are refusing to play until action is taken against Rubiales.

What happened? Following the women’s World Cup win over England, Rubiales kissed midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips. Hermoso says she did not give permission for him to kiss her and felt violated by the act.

Timeline of controversy following Spain’s World Cup win

Here’s a timeline of what happened.



Aug. 20 post-game: A medal ceremony begins with each of the champions moving through a procession to receive congratulations from the president of FIFA, the Spanish royals, other dignitaries and soccer federation executives, including Rubiales.

Aug. 20 post-game: According to CNN, "Rubiales puts his hands on the back of Hermoso's head. He kisses her on the lips, then slaps her twice on the back."

Aug. 20 post-game: Hermoso was captured in a video, per The New York Times, shortly after the game, saying, "Hey, but I didn't like that!"

Aug. 20 post-game: Rubiales was also captured on video grabbing "his crotch in a victory gesture" during the awards ceremony, feet away from the queen of Spain, The Associated Press reported.

Aug. 21: Rubiales offers "a tepid apology," sharing differing accounts of the incident, saying that Hermoso "lifted him off his feet and 'moved me close to her body,'" per the Times.

The week following the incident: Video of what happened spreads across the country, and soccer players, fans, politicians and residents react with disgust to what happened and the reaction to it.

Aug. 24: FIFA announces it initiated disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, The Washington Post reported.

Aug. 25: Rubiales calls an emergency meeting with the Spanish soccer federation saying he would not be resigning and defends his actions saying the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and (done) with consent," per CNN.

Aug. 25: Hermoso releases a statement through her union saying, "At no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me," per the Times.

Aug. 25: Multiple players from the World Cup team, as well as from the men's national team, said they would not be playing until action was taken over the incident.

Multiple players from the World Cup team, as well as from the men’s national team, said they would not be playing until action was taken over the incident. Aug. 28: Spanish prosecutors announce they have opened an investigation into Rubiales.

What people are saying about the World Cup scandal

Here’s what players from the team, men’s team and politicians are saying following the controversy.

Forward for Spain’s men’s national team Borja Iglesias tweeted that he was “sad and disappointed” and would not be playing “until things change.”

2010 World Cup winner Andrés Iniesta said, “We have had to bear this president who clung to power, didn’t admit that his behavior had been unacceptable and was damaging the image of our country and our soccer before the world,” per AP.

The only individual to express public support for Rubiales so far, according to AP, has been from women’s coach Jorge Vilda, men’s coach Luis de la Fuente and a smattering of other federation officials who applauded loudly during the general assembly when Rubiales said he would not resign over the scandal.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the apology from Rubiales was “unacceptable” and “not enough,” per CNN.