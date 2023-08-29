UNC faculty member killed in campus shooting. Here’s what we know about the suspect

Just days after a new term started at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a faculty member was shot and killed on campus.

The school shooting sent the campus into lockdown Monday as police searched for a suspect.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, police received reports of gunfire at Caudill Labs, a science building at the university’s Chapel Hill campus. About 90 minutes later, as students barricaded themselves in classrooms across the campus, the suspect was detained, The Associated Press reported.

The name of the faculty member has not been released yet.

Who is the suspect in the UNC shooting?

UNC Police did not release the name of the suspect, and formal charges have not been filed yet.

However, WRAL News identified the suspect as Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old PhD student studying applied physical sciences at the university.

Police apprehended Qi about two miles north of campus, and he is being held in the Orange County Detention Center.

What was the motive?

UNC police were working to determine a motive and to find the gun used in the shooting, The New York Times reported.

“It is too early in this investigation to know a motive for the shooting,” UNC Police Chief Brian James said Monday.

“I am devastated and saddened by today’s shooting in one of our campus buildings, a place where we conduct our important work of teaching, mentoring and research every day,” UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz stated in an email sent to students.

“Our hearts are with the family of our fellow faculty member, those who are personally connected to the victim and those traumatized by this senseless act of violence.”

This is the 49th school shooting in the U.S. this year alone, according to CNN.

