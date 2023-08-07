Charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania overnight, 3 dead

Sunday night on a Pennsylvania interstate, a charter bus full of 50 people crashed onto its side, killing at least three.

State police say the accident happened at approximately 11:50 p.m., when the bus was heading southbound on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County, 10 miles outside of Harrisburg, CNN reported.

The bus, traveling in the righthand lane, came around a curve going to the right, where a 2016 Honda CRV was stopped, per CNN. The bus drove off the road onto the grassy shoulder, where it hit a dip and rolled onto its side before hitting the back of the CRV, The Associated Press reported.

Three of the passengers on the bus — whose identities haven’t been released yet — were pronounced dead on the scene, per the crash report. Many more were taken to two local hospitals with “injuries ranging from minor to severe.”

Information about who owns the Van Hool passenger motor coach or CRV involved in the crash has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is not immediately clear.