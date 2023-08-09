Why is this random Alabama brawl going viral and digging up the state’s racial history?

Saturday night in Alabama didn’t have to escalate to the brawl that it did when a family on a private pontoon spurred a fistfight with the co-captain of a larger tour boat attempting to dock in its designated space.

But it did and social media ran with it.

The fight started when the family from the boat — who were all white — attacked the tour boat’s lone co-captain, who was Black, as he attempted to get them to move the pontoon.

“He was just doing his job,” Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert said in a Tuesday press conference.

The co-captain was talking with an older man, visibly arguing, when a younger man threw the first punch and the co-captain defended himself, as shown in a video compilation by Inside Edition. The whole family started beating the co-captain.

A 16-year-old teenager, who was with the co-captain jumped from the smaller craft they used to get to the dock, swimming to his co-worker's aid.

Once the tour boat was docked, passengers and people in the surrounding area started joining in on the fight. And pretty quickly, it began to look as if it was a fight with racial motivation.

At the press conference, Albert said that police arrived on the scene and arrested 13 people for questioning, on Tuesday. Upon further investigation, no racial motivation was found, but the three men from the pontoon are facing charges.

Chief Albert said there were two warrants for third-degree assault and a misdemeanor issued for Richard Roberts, 48, and one warrant for third-degree assault each for both Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25.

Montgomery’s first Black mayor, Steven L. Reed, said that the incident was “avoidable,” per The New York Times.

“It’s important for us to address this as an isolated incident, one that was avoidable and one that was brought on by individuals who chose the wrong path of action,” Reed said at the news conference. “This is not indicative of our community at all.”

What are people saying about the brawl on social media?

One TikTok user called it “some of the best action sequences all around,” comparing it to the scene in the movie “Avengers: Endgame” when Falcon says, “On your left,” and the whole Marvel Universe joins the battle.

A Twitter user posted another reference to the Avengers movies. As seen in the video, the co-captain threw his hat when he was punched, which others have dubbed the “hat call.”

One Black man during the attack picked up a chair and was seen hitting a woman over the head, which has been one of the quickest-moving and most popular memes made from the incident.