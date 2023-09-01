Have you seen this video of an African bull riding shotgun in car?

Police officers responded to a call of a driver with a “cow” in the passenger seat of his car in Norfolk, Nebraska, according to The Guardian.

The Independent reported that a video was taken of the car with the “cow” riding shotgun driving eastbound on Highway 275 around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

What breed is Howdy Doody the bull?

The “cow” that officers responded to was reportedly discovered to be a Watusi bull, a “breed of cattle famous in Africa with gigantic horns.”

The “Today” show reported that the police “were in for a surprise” when they found the “cow” to actually be a full-sized bull named Howdy Doody.

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” Police Capt. Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska Northeast. “They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle.”

The driver was reportedly identified as Lee Meyer, a resident of Neligh, Nebraska.

In resolving the incident, Reiman said, “As a result the officers performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation.”

“The officer wrote him some warnings,” Reiman said. “There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city.”