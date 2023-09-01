Facebook Twitter
Drone footage: What does the aftermath of Idalia look like in Florida?

The storm left destruction in its wake in the Big Bend region of Florida

Debris from destroyed homes litters a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.

Rebecca Blackwell, Associated Press

After devastating Florida’s western Big Bend region on Tuesday, Tropical Storm Idalia moved on to hit the Carolinas on Thursday.

Strong storm surges and powerful winds ripped roofs off of buildings and damaged thousands of homes while making some neighborhoods look like lakes in Florida, per CNN. Several deaths have been reported.

The Guardian posted drone footage that showed vehicles in ditches and homes ripped to shreds in Horseshoe, Florida.

WXChasing also recorded the damage from the storm in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, in more detail, with a before shot shown at the end.

North Carolina is bracing for impact, where the National Hurricane Center said on Thursday afternoon, “strong winds and storm surge continue along the coast.”

