Why the US is swapping prisoners with Iran

Under a new deal between the United States and Iran, each country will release five prisoners, the White House confirmed.

As a part of the prisoner swap, the U.S. will issue a waiver that will give Iran $6 billion of frozen funds that were blocked by U.S. sanctions, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In the waiver decision, which The Associated Press obtained Monday, Blinken wrote, “To facilitate their release, the United States has committed to release five Iranian nationals currently held in the United States and to permit the transfer of approximately $6 billion in restricted Iranian funds held in (South Korea) to restricted accounts in Qatar, where the funds will be available only for humanitarian trade.”

Who are the prisoners being swapped?

The five American citizens detained in Iran who will be released under the new deal include:



Two unidentified Americans.

Siamak Namazi, an Iranian-American businessman who was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison in Iran for “allegedly spying and cooperating with the U.S. government,” per Reuters.

Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American environmentalist who was sentenced in 2019 to 10 years in prison in Iran for allegedly colluding “against Iran’s national security.”

Emad Shargi, an Iranian-American businessman who was sentenced in 2020 to 10 years in prison in Iran on espionage charges.

The names of the five Iranian prisoners that the U.S. will release have not been named.

When will the prisoners be released?

In a statement released on Sunday, National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson confirmed that the five Americans were released from prison in Iran and placed on house arrest amid negotiations for their release.

“Negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate,” Watson wrote.

It is unclear when the prisoners will be released, but people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press they except the prisoner swap could occur as early as next week.