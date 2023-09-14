Zelensky to meet with Biden and members of Congress

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of the Ukraine, will visit Washington next week and meet with President Biden and members of Congress, as reported by The New York Times.

It is understood that Zelensky will appear before the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, followed by a visit with Biden and Congress members on Capitol Hill. Zelensky’s appearance will be part of the annual U.N. meeting in New York City.

The potential upcoming visit between Zelensky and Biden has not been officially announced yet — the information was obtained by The New York Times from three U.S. officials.

When did President Zelensky last visit the U.S.?

Zelensky’s last visit to Washington was in December, 300 days into the Russia-Ukrainian War, as reported by the Deseret News. During his previous visit, the Ukrainian president urged Congress to continue the supply of American weapons.

In recent months, there has been a decline in U.S. public support for continuing to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia, per CNN. Overall, 55% of Americans say U.S. Congress should not authorize further funding to support Ukraine, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

Zelensky’s visit comes in wake of reports that the Biden administration is quietly considering whether or not to send Ukraine long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems known as ATACMS, per The New York Times. Ukrainian officials believe granted access to ATACMS weapons are necessary to boost advances against Russia.

