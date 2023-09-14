Luxury cruise ship freed days after running aground near Greenland

A luxury cruise ship that was trapped off the coast of Greenland for three days has finally been freed.

The Ocean Explorer was carrying 206 passengers and crew members, and was heading toward the Northeast Greenland National Park when it became stuck off the Greenland coast Monday.

Passengers and crew reported being healthy and safe overall, but three passengers went into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, CNN reported.

How did the luxury cruise ship get freed from Greenland coast?

After several attempts to release the Ocean Explorer after it was grounded near Greenland, tug assistance was finally able to free the large ship Thursday morning, per CNN.

The 17-day expedition ticket price is steep — at more than $15,000 per person, the luxury liner includes large suites, a gym, a Jacuzzi “and expansive views of the sea,” The New York Times reported.

What caused the ship to get stuck?

It’s not clear what caused the ship to run aground, but Denmark officials are still investigating the situation and report that there was no serious damage to the ship or the surrounding environment from the incident, according to The New York Times.

Greenland is a remote area that is part of Denmark’s territory.

What do we know about Alpefjord, Northeast Greenland National Park?

Alpefjord is located above the Arctic Circle and is in the Northeast Greenland National Park. According to The Associated Press, the park expands over approximately 605,973 square miles — “almost as much land as France and Spain combined, and approximately 80% is permanently covered by an ice sheet.”

It is the world’s largest national park and is “uninhabited by humankind,” per Greenland Travel.

