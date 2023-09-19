Remains of missing F-35 fighter jet were found in debris field after crash in South Carolina

A debris field has been discovered with the identified remains of an F-35 fighter jet that went missing near Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday.

Officials have been searching for the missing F-35 fighter jet since the pilot, whose name has not been released to the public, ejected from the aircraft to safety in North Charleston around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The fighter jet belonged to marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, which is “a unit focused on training pilots to meet annual training requirements,” according to CNN.

Why did the pilot eject? Joint Base Charleston said in a Facebook post regarding the incident that the pilot ejected safely due to a “mishap” involving the jet and was taken to a local medical facility in stable condition.

The last known position of the fighter jet was reportedly near Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, and the debris field is approximately two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston.

The Associated Press reported that the Marine Corps said in a news release on Monday, “The mishap is currently under investigation, and we are unable to provide additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigative process.”

What next? Axios reported that the U.S. Marine Corps head has “ordered a two-day aviation stand-down after crews on Monday located a ‘debris field’ in South Carolina” linked to the missing fighter jet.

“This stand down is being taken to ensure the service is maintaining operational standardization of combat-ready aircraft with well-prepared pilots and crews,” acting commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, said in a statement on Monday.

Officials told NBC News that the aircrafts that are deployed abroad are allowed to “delay the order” but will ultimately need to “stand down in the days ahead.”