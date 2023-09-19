Have you seen this photo of 2 bears raiding a Krispy Kreme doughnut van in Alaska?

Krispy Kreme Alaska announced the “UnBEARlievable Krispy Kreme Alaska moment” on its Facebook page after two bears broke into a Krispy Kreme doughnut van to steal some treats for themselves on an Alaska military base.

“One of our brave delivery drivers managed to capture this incredible moment on camera,” the Facebook post details. “It’s a reminder that our donuts are loved by everyone, even the wildlife!”

Alaska’s News Source reported on the shocking raid and showed photos taken of the bears chomping on pastries in the van.

How did two bears get in a Krispy Kreme van? The Associated Press reported that the van was on its delivery route when the driver stopped outside of a convenience store and left the doors open.

“One of our delivery trucks was making deliveries at the base and while bringing up doughnuts, one of the doors was left ajar,” Candace Sargeant, the general manager of the Krispy Kreme store, told USA Today.

The store manager, Shelly Deano, reportedly said that nothing like this has ever occurred.

“We’re cautious when we come in, when we leave. When we take out garbage, we do it in pairs, especially if it’s dark,” Deano said.

How many doughnuts did the bears eat? Alaska News Source reported that Deano heard what was going on and tried to get the bears to stop eating the doughnuts.

“I was beating on the van and they’re not moving. I could hear them breaking open the packages and everything,” Deano said.

USA Today further reported that when Deano realized that the bears were not going to leave anytime soon, she alerted base security that used “loud sirens to chase the bears away and into the woods nearby.”

“They ate 20 packages of the doughnut holes and I believe six packages of the three-pack chocolate doughnuts,” Deano said.