Taylor Swift drives record traffic to Vote.org with Instagram post

Taylor Swift made a call to her followers to register to vote on Tuesday, National Voting Day. Subsequently, Vote.org, a nonprofit that helps U.S. citizens register to vote, reported an increase of 35,252 registering to vote using its platform Tuesday. Swift shared a link to the site in her Instagram story post.

“Vote.org saw record-breaking traffic to our site this week as we celebrated National Voter Registration Day, a highly encouraging sign of voter enthusiasm especially among newly eligible voters,” Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said in a news release, per ABC News.

She also reported “a 1,226% jump in participation the hour after” Swift posted the Instagram story, per ABC News.

It also represents a 115% increase in 18-year-olds registering to vote over the numbers compared to last year, per Axios.

“I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my U.S. shows recently,” Swift wrote in the Instagram story post, per Billboard. “I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

Has Taylor Swift pushed to get out the vote before?

In July, the musical artist urged her Nashville fans to hit the polls, saying in an Instagram story, “We have the opportunity to choose those who will represent us for the next four years,” per Billboard.

Swift has often urged her fans to get out and vote and expressed the importance of civic participation. But she has rarely shared her own political views, except in 2018, when she spoke out in support of Democratic candidates in Nashville. She also endorsed President Joe Biden before the 2020 presidential election, according to Insider.