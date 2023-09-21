1 dead and more than 40 injured in school band bus accident in New York

At least one person died and 48 students were injured in a bus accident in New York. The bus rolled over on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York, about 75 miles north of New York City, per CNN.

The one person who was killed had been ejected from the vehicle. Three of the 48 students were severely injured, Daniel Minerva, vice president of operations at Empress EMS, which responded to the accident, told CNN.

BREAKING: New York State Police confirm that one person has died in the Orange County, NY bus crash.@aaronkatersky reports after a bus carrying high school students crashed while en route to band camp in Pennsylvania, the school district said. pic.twitter.com/JGXc8GZXQd — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 21, 2023

The bus was carrying up to 50 students from Long Island’s Farmingdale High School. The students were going to a music event for band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania, as part of a school tradition, per CBS.

“We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for band camp,” Jake Mendlinger, spokesperson for Farmingdale High School, told CNN. “Police and emergency responders are on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available.”

One person died and dozens were injured when a charter bus carrying a high school band crashed in New York. https://t.co/7S1X0HnWya — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) September 21, 2023

There were 300 Farmingdale High students going on the school trip. The bus that crashed was one of six, carrying up to 50 students, per CBS.

“I heard a lot of my friends are critically injured,” one freshman student told CBS after speaking to friends who were on the bus that crashed.

“The only thing that I know, I know is that they’re taking everybody home,” the father of a girl on the bus told CBS. He said his daughter was “fine.”

According to CNN, New York State police will hold a briefing on the bus crash Thursday evening.

“This is like our community. These are our people that we see. It’s the things that we do, like our friends that we see all the time,” a girl told CBS.

