Molotov cocktails thrown at Cuban Embassy in D.C. in second ‘terrorist attack’ in 3 years, official says

The Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C., was attacked Sunday night when two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the building in a “terrorist attack,” Cuba’s foreign minister said.

Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla stated Sunday that no one was harmed and that “details are being worked out.”

“In the evening of today, Sep 24, the Cuban embassy in the US was the target of a terrorist attack by an individual who launched 2 Molotov cocktails,” Parrilla wrote on social media. “The staff suffered no harm. Details are being worked out.”

This is the second attack against the Cuban Embassy since it reopened in 2015, according to ABC News.

In April 2020, a man armed with an AK-47 assault rifle opened fire on the embassy. The man, Alexander Alazo, was Cuban and sought asylum in the U.S., The Associated Press reported.

U.S. law enforcement officials are investigating the attack, and no arrests have been made so far.

However, Parilla appeared to place blame on “anti-Cuban groups.”

“The anti-Cuban groups resort to terrorism when feeling they enjoy impunity, something that Cuba has repeatedly warned the US authorities about,” he stated on social media.

The attack occurred just hours after Cuban politician Miguel Díaz-Canel left the embassy to return to Cuba, the Miami Herald reported.

