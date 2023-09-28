Video: As an unconscious driver rolls into traffic, watch these strangers come to the rescue

Posted to X on Sept. 26 with 9.3 million views, this video shows that, anywhere and any time, opportunities to be a hero exist.

At a busy intersection in Boynton Beach Florida, a Mazda started driving at its lowest speed into the middle of the intersection. A woman a few lanes over jumped out of her car, trying to catch the attention of other cars to help avoid an accident. She banged on the unconscious driver’s window in an attempt to wake her up.

As the car neared the other end of the intersection, she directed other cars to reverse as a few more drivers jumped out of their cars to help.

This woman and five men stopped the Mazda from hitting other cars, pushing against the hood of the car, holding it still. One woman found a dumbbell in her car, and two men then took turns trying to smash open the passenger window to help the unconscious driver, per Inside Edition.

Once the hole in the window was big enough, a man climbed into the car and unlocked the door. The video ends with strangers holding the car still as someone attempts to help the driver.

Strangers come together to help save unconscious driver. pic.twitter.com/M5LdzSg0tA — Wild content (@NoCapFights) September 27, 2023

The driver, Laurie Rabyor, later explained that she passed out due to dehydration after taking medication on an empty stomach, according to Inside Edition.

Over 1,000 people have commented on the X post, and many, if not most, express how impressed they are with this woman’s willingness to intervene when something looks wrong.

With over 6,000 likes, one comment says, “These are the kinds of videos I enjoy..Where the community comes together to lend each other a hand! Amazing job, and good to see that there are still decent people out there.”

