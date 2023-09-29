Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew’s remains found after over 3 years of searching

Suzanne Morphew is confirmed dead after her remains were identified on Sept. 27, 2023, three years after the Colorado woman went missing on May 10, 2020, according to CBS.

What happened to Suzanne Morphew?

Morphew was last seen on Mother’s Day 2020 before going on a bike ride. What happened next remains a mystery.

Though her bike was found “down a steep ravine off Chaffee County Road 225 from Highway 50,” it didn’t appear to have been in a crash, and there was no blood at the scene, CBS reported.

Her remains were found during an unrelated investigation 50 miles from where her bike was found, per a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation .

Fox 21 reports, “Her bike helmet was found four days later, less than a mile from where her bike had been discovered, off of Highway 50.”

The missing case was complicated by evidence of a looming divorce between Morphew and her husband, Barry Morphew. Texts sent to her friend were recovered, discussing Morphew’s marriage. Morphew said, “I was a broken girl just looking for stability and no confidence in who I was. He thinks we are great as long as he’s getting what he wants,” per Fox 21.

CBS also released texts Morphew sent her husband four days before she went missing. She said, “I’m done. I could care less what you’re up to and have been up to for years. We just need to figure this out civilly.”

Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, conducted search parties for his sister, and appeared on the “Dr. Phil” show on Oct. 2, 2020, expressing his suspicion of Barry Morphew’s involvement in the case. He said, “Her bicycle was planted there. She was never on it. I think she was abducted, and in this case, murdered.”

After discovering his wife’s nearly two-year affair, prosecutors accused Barry Morphew of murder, saying he “disposed of her body and staged a bike crash before leaving early the next day to work in Broomfield,” per the Denver Post.

The Post’s article continues, “Morphew maintains he left his wife asleep in bed on the morning she disappeared and has argued she was abducted or ran away.”

Barry Morphew was arrested with first-degree murder a year after Morphew went missing. After another year, in 2022, the charges were dropped since “without the victim’s body, the People cannot move forward at this time in good faith,” according to the court’s motion.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials have declined to release specific information regarding the location or condition of her remains.

Barry Morphew’s attorney, Iris Eytan, said in a statement, per CBS:

“Barry is with his daughters and they are all struggling with immense shock and grief after learning today that their mother and wife whom they deeply love was found deceased. They had faith that their wife and mom would walk back into their lives again. The news is heartbreaking.

“Neither the DA nor the authorities notified Mallory and Macy Morphew about the recovery of their mom.

“From what we know, Barry is as innocent as he was from Day 1. DA Stanley and law enforcement got it wrong. We hope the authorities will quickly admit their wrongful persecution of Barry, an innocent man, to treat the Morphew’s like the victims they are, and charge the person(s) responsible for Suzanne’s killing.

“The Morphew’s would appreciate their privacy during this deeply emotional and personal time.”

