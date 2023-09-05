Typhoon Haikui and its torrential downpour cause flooding in China

On Sunday, Typhoon Haikui bashed Taiwan before slowing down and becoming a tropical storm as it hit southeastern China, The Guardian reported. It made landfall in China on Tuesday morning, causing thousands to evacuate as flooding caused dangerous conditions.

The storm was fast as it hit land at about 5 a.m., when it had a maximum wind speed of 66 feet per second, Reuters reported. By then, more than 114,000 people had been evacuated along the Chinese coast in anticipation of the typhoon.

More than a foot of rain was reported within a 24-hour time period, causing flooding that swept away everything from furniture to cars.

Social media videos show the roads that turned into fast-paced rivers.

CNN reported on Tuesday that another 200 millimeters (close to 8 inches) of rain is still expected within the region.

In Yongtai, Fuzhou, the rainfall was as high as 119mm in one hour, causing severe flooding in the county and interrupting communications. pic.twitter.com/o2y580ETtp — Jim yang (@yangyubin1998) September 5, 2023

What’s the difference between a hurricane and a typhoon?

Last week, Hurricane Idalia hit eastern Florida in the Big Bend region of the state.

Both Hurricane Idalia and Typhoon Haikui were characterized by strong winds and rainfall.

Hurricanes and typhoons are characterized by their location, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Both terms describe a tropical cyclone, but whether the term “hurricane” or “typhoon” is used solely depends on whether it occurs in the North Atlantic, central North Pacific and eastern North Pacific — when “hurricane” is used — or the northwest Pacific — where “typhoon” is used.