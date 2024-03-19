The Washington Monument is seen from the Tidal Basin amid cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Washington.

The cherry blossoms bloomed early in Washington, D.C. this year following an unseasonably warm winter in the region.

1 of 7 A visitor takes a photo of cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week along the Tidal Basin in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Washington. | Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press 2 of 7 Visitors walk beneath cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week along the Tidal Basin in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Washington. | Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press 3 of 7 Cherry blossoms flower on a cherry tree, which enter their peak bloom this week along the Tidal Basin in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Washington. | Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press 4 of 7 Visitors walk along the Tidal Basin beneath cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Washington. | Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press 5 of 7 A visitor takes a photo amid cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week along the Tidal Basin in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Washington. | Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press 6 of 7 Visitors walk along the Tidal Basin beneath cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Washington. | Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press 7 of 7 Visitors walk along the Tidal Basin beneath cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Washington. | Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press

“The cherry blossoms are popping! Gorgeous clouds of white and pink blossoms ring the Tidal Basin, creating a splendid spring spectacle,” the National Parks service said on Facebook. “Come enjoy the beauty.”

Typically the eye-popping colorful display arrives near the last week in March, first week in April, according to The Washington Post. The day 70% of the blossoms opened nearly matched the “earliest peak bloom,” which took place in 1990.

More than 1.5 million people flock to the area to see the spectacle each year, per the Post.

Best spots to see Washington, D.C. cherry blossoms

Here are the best locations to view the 3,800 cherry blossom trees, according to Travel + Leisure: