The cherry blossoms bloomed early in Washington, D.C. this year following an unseasonably warm winter in the region.
“The cherry blossoms are popping! Gorgeous clouds of white and pink blossoms ring the Tidal Basin, creating a splendid spring spectacle,” the National Parks service said on Facebook. “Come enjoy the beauty.”
Typically the eye-popping colorful display arrives near the last week in March, first week in April, according to The Washington Post. The day 70% of the blossoms opened nearly matched the “earliest peak bloom,” which took place in 1990.
More than 1.5 million people flock to the area to see the spectacle each year, per the Post.
Best spots to see Washington, D.C. cherry blossoms
Here are the best locations to view the 3,800 cherry blossom trees, according to Travel + Leisure: