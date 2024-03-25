Police officers patrol the Trocadero plaza near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. France increased its terror alert level to level three in the wake of a terrorist attack in Moscow by the Islamic State.

On Sunday, the French government raised its terror alert to level three, the highest level, in the wake of a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall.

On March 22, around 6,000 people attended a rock concert at Crocus City Hall in Moscow. During the concert, four gunmen opened fire on the crowd and “set fires which engulfed the venue and caused the roof to collapse,” per the BBC. According to Russian authorities, the attack killed 137 people and injured over 100 more.

Islamic State group takes responsibility for Russian attack

The Islamic State group has taken responsibility for the attack, BBC reported, and four men, identified as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni and Muhammadsobir Fayzov, have been taken into custody in Russia.

The attack marks the deadliest terrorist attack by the group in Europe, France 24 reported.

After the attack in Moscow, President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting with the Defense and National Security Council, during which the decision was made to heighten security measures.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Given the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for the attack and the threats weighing on our country, we have decided to raise the Vigipirate posture to its highest level: attack emergency.”

What terror alert level 3 means in France

Vigipirate is France’s security alert system.

According to France 24, “the highest level is activated in the wake of an attack in France or abroad or when a threat of one is considered to be imminent.”

The designation “allows for exceptional security measures such as stepped-up patrols by armed forces in public places like train stations, airports and religious sites,” Reuters reported.

The alert comes mere months before the Summer Olympics are set to begin in Paris.

The U.S. State Department still lists a level two travel advisory for France, citing terrorism and civil unrest. The advisory has not been updated since July 26, 2023.