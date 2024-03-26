A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below.

A major bridge collapsed in Baltimore Tuesday morning after a container ship struck its side.

Several vehicles were sent plunging into the water as the bridge collapsed, leading to an intense search for survivors and raising questions about the key shipping port’s future, according to NBC News.

The Associated Press reported that it was not clear what made the container ship crash into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The crash caused the structure of the bridge to “break apart like a toy. It tumbled into the water in a matter of seconds.”

“Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said, calling the event “an unthinkable tragedy.”

NPR reported that it is not known how many people were sent into the water, but Kevin Cartwight, the Baltimore City Fire Department’s director of communications, said that, so far, “seven people had fallen into the river and were being searched for.”

Authorities reported that other details of the case include:

A crew of an unknown size was working on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

Sonar has detected cars in the water, which is about 50 feet deep.

A buoy that collects data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded that the water temperature is about 47 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fire Chief James Wallace said that officials “may be looking for upwards of seven people,” but added that the number could change.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency following the bridge’s collapse and was working to bring in federal resources, according to NBC News.

The bridge is part of Interstate 695, which is an “arterial of Interstate 95,” a major highway that runs north to south along the Eastern seaboard of the U.S, per NPR.