Guests pass a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Victoria & Albert’s restaurant at Disney World was awarded a Michelin star, making it the first theme park restaurant in history to receive the rating.

Theme parks are often associated with humble, greasy fast food, but Disney World restaurant Victoria & Albert’s is changing the game with its recent Michelin star rating.

According to Disney Parks Blog, the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star last month, making it the first theme park restaurant in history to receive the rating. Maître d’Hôtel Israel Pérez also received the 2024 Florida Service Award, and Victoria & Albert’s has previously received several other accolades.

Located on the first floor of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Victoria & Albert’s has been serving modern American food in a Victorian setting since it opened in 1988. While Disney parks are often marketed to families with young children, Victoria & Albert’s only serves guests ages 10 and up and offers a true fine dining experience, a rarity in the world of theme parks but a growing trend among Disney properties.

The food experience at Disney resorts

Disneyland, Disney World and the other Disney parks stand out among theme parks in several ways. They’re renowned for their overall artistry, relative cleanliness and nostalgic charm. The Walt Disney Imagineers, who are responsible for the research, development and creative design of the parks and other Disney properties, dedicate incredible attention to detail in creating an immersive experience.

Disney parks also stand out for their food selections. Items like the hand-battered corn dog, Mickey pretzels and the Dole Whip have become iconic, must-have treats for anyone visiting the parks, and rotating seasonal options always draw attention. However, the parks also have a number of sit-down restaurants, ranging from fast-casual options to more sophisticated fine dining. Disney California Adventure is even home to the Food & Wine Festival, which is nearly two months long and offers a number of special menu items, culinary demonstrations and bookable experiences with chefs and other tastemakers.

This is part of a calculated effort on Disney’s part to enhance its theme parks and make them “foodie” destinations. Dennis Speigel, president of International Theme Parks Services, told CNBC in 2022 that food and beverage are important aspects of the Disney experience.

“Rides and attractions are the number one, then food and beverage are really neck and neck with why people go to the parks,” Speigel said. “It’s just a fact. And what parks have seized on in the last 20 years is building their new attractions around areas that offer food and beverage.”

With Disney’s growing presence in the culinary scene, it’s unsurprising that one of its parks finally became home to a Michelin-starred establishment. Disney Food Blog — which is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company — named Victoria & Albert’s “the most hoity-toity of them all” in a compilation of the best Disney World restaurants and gave it glowing reviews.

The dining experience at Disney World’s Victoria & Albert’s

Victoria & Albert’s offers three dining experiences, ranging from a tasting menu to a personalized experience seated in the kitchen itself. The least expensive option starts at $295 per guest, while the exclusive Chef’s Table starts at $425 per person. The menu changes seasonally and at the chef’s discretion, but past menu items have included Belgian caviar with parsley root and bone marrow, Glacier 51 Toothfish with charred mushroom and sambal and a Cinco Jotas Iberico “eclair.”

The restaurant has also curated a wine collection with over 500 selections to choose from and even offers a range of non-zero beverages and a water menu. While Victoria & Albert’s is mere minutes from the gates to the Magic Kingdom, its culinary experience is a world away from the turkey legs and ice cream sandwiches most Disney World patrons will enjoy. Its Michelin star comes after years of dedicated work from highly trained chefs and other staff.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by Michelin for the innovative dining experience our team brings to life here at Victoria & Albert’s,” Chef de Cuisine Matthew Sowers told Disney Parks Blog. “Everybody on our team earned this star, from our stewards to our culinarians to our pastry chefs, and we hope to inspire future generations of culinary professionals to follow their dreams.”

Victoria & Albert’s success doesn’t necessarily mean that all of Disney’s culinary experiences will seek out Michelin-level accolades, but it is a badge of honor to the chefs who worked to gain the recognition. The assortment and excitement of Disney food is part of its draw, with options available for every diet, palate and age group. The churros and beignets will likely keep selling right next to caviar and haute cuisine, and the variety is simply part of the Disney magic.