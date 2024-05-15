A baby crocodile is visible in waters of the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. A woman was honored with a medal for saving her twin sister from a crocodile.

Georgia and Melissa Laurie are twins who were vacationing in Mexico in 2021 when their guide said it was safe to swim in a river to see some bioluminescence, according to The Washington Post.

But then Melissa got dragged into the water by a crocodile residing in the river — and Georgia jumped in to help.

According to the BBC, Georgia had to punch the crocodile several times in the face before she was able to get her sister out of danger. Her twin sister had sustained multiple injuries, including “an open fracture to her wrist, severe bite wounds to the abdomen and many to her leg and foot” and they had to spend several weeks in a local Mexico hospital for treatment.

Did Georgia win any awards?

Georgia was recently listed on the Civilian Gallantry List, a medal by King Charles III that is awarded to civilians who have demonstrated great acts of bravery, per The Washington Post.

An official statement from the Civilian Gallantry List says, “During the process of retrieving her sister to safety, the crocodile attacked Ms Laurie and, though bitten and wounded, her priority was to get her sister back to a nearby boat regardless of her injuries. ... That she did so was almost entirely due to the exceptional bravery of her sister, who clearly knew that a dangerous crocodile was in the water but still chose to risk her life to save her sister, showing great persistence in fighting off the attack on multiple occasions.”

What do to when crocodiles — or alligators — attack

This isn’t the first time crocodiles (and alligators) have attacked people. In 2019, an 11-year-old girl girl from Zimbabwe jumped on top of a crocodile that had been attacking her friend while swimming and was able to gouge its eyes out, according to Business Insider.

In 2021, a woman vacationing in Mexico had also been attacked by a crocodile at a resort, per NBC News.

According to Outdoors, referring to Bear Grylls book “How To Stay Alive,” crocodiles like to stay in slow-moving water with vegetation and mud, so this could look like ponds, swamps and marshes. If you find yourself in these types of waterways, Grylls suggests to throw a rock in the water to check for any crocodiles.

To avoid a crocodile while in the water, Grylls suggests avoiding hanging around the shorelines and to avoid leaning out of boats or from branches above the water. Crocodiles also tend to go for smaller prey, so keep your pets and children a good distance away. If you happen to find a crocodile while swimming, go immediately underwater.

“It’s about the scariest thing you’ll ever do, but it stops the crocs mistaking your bobbing head for easy prey like a bird or turtle,” he says, per Outdoors.

If you find yourself facing a crocodile on land, back away slowly. If they start chasing you, just run away in a straight line. Crocodiles are slow on land and tire out quickly, so you have a good chance of escaping.

But if you find yourself in the jaws of a crocodile, Grylls says to run away if you can when it releases you from its jaw. If it’s not releasing, poke its eyes, hit its head, “whatever you have to do.”

One of the most dangerous moments you could have with a crocodile attack is its death roll, which is when a crocodile drags its prey underwater and starts rolling quickly in order to kill their prey.

Try to avoid getting in the water with a crocodile as much as possible, but if you do find yourself in this situation, Gryll says to roll with it as best as you can, or else you may find your limbs getting ripped off during the roll. Try to punch the rear of the mouth, which will force water to enter the crocodile’s lungs and release you.