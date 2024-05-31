President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial and on the Middle East, from the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Washington. Biden announced an Israeli plan for ceasefire that would consist of three phases.

President Joe Biden announced Israel submitted a proposal that he said was “a roadmap to an enduring cease-fire and the release of all the hostages.”

Biden outlined the three-phase plan in remarks delivered Friday at the White House.

The first phase would last for six weeks and involve a complete cease-fire. Israeli forces would withdraw their troops from populated areas in Gaza, and hostages (women, children, wounded and the elderly) as well as prisoners would be released and exchanged. American hostages would be released, Biden said. Hostages who were killed would have their bodies returned as well.

Then, Palestinians would go back to their homes and humanitarian aid would be brought into Gaza. Temporary shelters would be set up.

“During the six weeks of phase one, Israel and Hamas would negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent end to hostilities,” said Biden. If the negotiations took longer than six weeks, then the ceas-efire would continue. The U.S., Egypt and Qatar would aid in moving negotiations along.

By phase two, all remaining hostages including male soldiers would be exchanged, and then as long as Hamas lives up to the negotiation, Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza. This would then become a permanent cease-fire.

“Finally, in phase three, a major reconstruction plan for Gaza would commence,” said Biden. “And any final remains of hostages who have been killed would be returned to their families.”

Biden said he has exhorted Israeli leaders to support this deal.

“If Hamas fails to fulfill its commitments under the deal, Israel can resume military operations,” said Biden. “But Egypt and Qatar have assured me and they are continuing to work to ensure that Hamas doesn’t do that. And the United States will help ensure that Israel lives up to their obligations as well.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement to CNN saying the war wouldn’t end until Israel defeats Hamas.

“The Israeli government is united in the desire to return our hostages as soon as possible and is working to achieve this goal,” the statement said. “Therefore, the Prime Minister authorized the negotiating team to present an outline for achieving this goal while insisting that the war will not end until all of its goals are achieved, including the return of all our hostages and the elimination of Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities.