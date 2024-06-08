Sarah Gambles is Deseret News' audience and express editor, and she covers breaking news, pop culture and Taylor Swift news.
Scientists have recently discovered four new species of octopus. Off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, scientists noticed “two octopus nurseries affiliated with hydrothermal springs,” the Schmidt Ocean Institute announced.
One of the new species will be named Dorado Octopus, referencing the location of the discovery.
“Through hard work, our team discovered new hydrothermal springs offshore Costa Rica and confirmed that they host nurseries of deep-sea octopus and unique biodiversity,” a leader of the exhibition, Dr. Beth Orcutt of the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, said. “It was less than a decade ago that low-temperature hydrothermal venting was confirmed on ancient volcanoes away from mid-ocean ridges. These sites are significantly difficult to find since you cannot detect their signatures in the water column.”
According to Pop Science, “More than 160 deep-sea specimens were collected during the December expedition.”
Scientists are constantly learning new information about the cephalopods. Here are some interesting facts scientists have learned:
Octopuses have been around for a while — the “oldest known fossil of an octopus ancestor belongs to an animal that lived 330 million years ago, long before the dinosaurs,” according to Smithsonian Magazine.
The creatures have three hearts. “One pumps blood through its organs; the two others pump blood through its gills,” Live Science reported.
The biggest octopus recorded measured 30 feet long and weighed 600 pounds, per National Geographic.
Octopus arms are sensitive to touch because two-thirds of an octopus’ neurons are found in its arms. Some are capable of cracking open shellfish while the other arms do other things, per Smithsonian Magazine.
They’re extremely intelligent creatures. “They can navigate mazes, solve problems, remember, predict, use tools and take apart just about anything from a crab to a lock,” according to Shedd Aquarium.
