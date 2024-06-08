A mother octopus broods her eggs near a small outcrop of rock unofficially called El Dorado Hill. When a female octopus broods (which can be a timespan of multiple years), she does not eat and dies around the same time her eggs hatch. The dorado octopus is one of the newly identified octopus species found during the expedition.

Scientists have recently discovered four new species of octopus. Off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, scientists noticed “two octopus nurseries affiliated with hydrothermal springs,” the Schmidt Ocean Institute announced.

During an exhibition exploring seamounts off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, international teams found two octopus nurseries affiliated with hydrothermal springs and then several others during another exhibition, according to the release.

One of the new species will be named Dorado Octopus, referencing the location of the discovery.

“Through hard work, our team discovered new hydrothermal springs offshore Costa Rica and confirmed that they host nurseries of deep-sea octopus and unique biodiversity,” a leader of the exhibition, Dr. Beth Orcutt of the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, said. “It was less than a decade ago that low-temperature hydrothermal venting was confirmed on ancient volcanoes away from mid-ocean ridges. These sites are significantly difficult to find since you cannot detect their signatures in the water column.”

According to Pop Science, “More than 160 deep-sea specimens were collected during the December expedition.”

1 of 7 Brooding mother octopuses often curl themselves up, with tentacles and suckers facing out. Researchers believe this to be a defensive position, warning predators off. When a female octopus broods (which can be a timespan of multiple years) she does not eat and dies around the same time her eggs hatch. The dorado octopus is one of the newly identified octopus species found during the expedition. | ROV SuBastian, Schmidt Ocean Institute 2 of 7 (L-R) Researchers Celeste Sanchez (Universidad de Costa Rica) and Maria I. Sandoval (University of Costa Rica) talk inside the main laboratory on board Research Vessel Falkor (too) as part of the "Octopus Odyssey (too)" expedition. | Conor Ashleigh, Schmidt Ocean Institute Schmdit Ocean Institute 3 of 7 Shrimp feed on the carcass of a female octopus who had been brooding her eggs before she died. When a female octopus broods (which can be a timespan of multiple years) she does not eat and dies around the same time her eggs hatch. | ROV SuBastian, Schmidt Ocean Institute 4 of 7 Research Vessel Falkor (Too) in the Pacific Ocean during the "Octopus Odyssey (too)" expedition off Costa Rica. | Conor Ashleigh, Schmidt Ocean Institute 5 of 7 Brooding mother octopuses often curl themselves up with tentacles and suckers facing out. Researchers believe this to be a defensive position, warning predators off. When a female octopus broods (which can be a timespan of multiple years), she does not eat and dies around the same time her eggs hatch. This group was observed near a small outcrop of rock unofficially called El Dorado Hill of the coast of Costa Rica. The dorado octopus is one of the newly identified octopus species found during the expedition. All visual assets (Images, videos, etc) can only be used is stated by creative commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike CC BY-NC-SA Attribution — You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use. NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes. ShareAlike — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you must distribute your contributions under the same license as the original. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/ | ROV SuBastian, Schmidt Ocean Institute 6 of 7 The areas around the hydrothermal springs and outcrop features support a massive biodiversity of life. Seen here are sponges, crinoids, and crustaceans. | ROV SuBastian, Schmidt Ocean Institute 7 of 7 The science team found a thriving deep-sea skate nursery at the top of Tengosed seamount in Costa Rican waters, nicknaming the site “Skate Park.” The three different hydrothermal springs found in this area – separated by 10-30 nautical miles from each other – have different fluid temperatures and chemistries, indicating different reaction processes. | ROV SuBastian, Schmidt Ocean Institute

What we know about octopuses

Scientists are constantly learning new information about the cephalopods. Here are some interesting facts scientists have learned:

Octopuses have been around for a while — the “oldest known fossil of an octopus ancestor belongs to an animal that lived 330 million years ago, long before the dinosaurs,” according to Smithsonian Magazine.

The creatures have three hearts. “One pumps blood through its organs; the two others pump blood through its gills,” Live Science reported.

The biggest octopus recorded measured 30 feet long and weighed 600 pounds, per National Geographic.

Octopus arms are sensitive to touch because two-thirds of an octopus’ neurons are found in its arms. Some are capable of cracking open shellfish while the other arms do other things, per Smithsonian Magazine.

They’re extremely intelligent creatures. “They can navigate mazes, solve problems, remember, predict, use tools and take apart just about anything from a crab to a lock,” according to Shedd Aquarium.

Disney+ is now streaming a fascinating miniseries that looks into the life of the octopus called “Secrets of the Octopus.”